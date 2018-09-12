Home States Kerala

Kerala MLA regrets using abusive language against nun

In the press conference on September 8, the Independent MLA had asked why the nun had not reported the incident earlier and used abusive language to attack her.

Published: 12th September 2018

Poonjar MLA PC George (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: Facing flak over using abusive language against a nun who was allegedly raped by a Roman Catholic church bishop, Kerala MLA P C George on Wednesday expressed regret over his choice of words.

He also said the accused in the case, Jalandhar diocese Bishop Franco Mulakkal, should be arrested if there is evidence against him.

"Such a word should not have been used. I said so out of emotion and also in a melee at a press conference in Kottayam. I am sad about it," George told reporters.

He was summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) over his remarks.

The nun had filed a complaint in July, accusing Mulakkal of raping her multiple times at a small town near Kottayam between 2014 and 2016.

Mulakkal has claimed innocence and said the truth will come out in the police investigation.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma had alleged that the nun was facing discrimination after levelling the charges and was not getting support from the Church.

Earlier, a group of five nuns from a convent in Kottayam, to which the victim belonged, had said they would initiate legal action against George.

