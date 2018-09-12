Home States Kerala

Kerala police likely to summon Bishop Franco in a week

A final decision on sending a notice to Mulakkal will be taken only after the meeting between IG, Kottayam DCP and investigating officer.

12th September 2018

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With more organisations and prominent persons joining the protests launched by some nuns and the Kerala Joint Christian Council demanding the arrest of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who is facing rape allegation from a nun of a religious congregation under his diocese, the police are likely to send a notice to Mulakkal on Wednesday to appear before the investigation team for further interrogation.

Some top police sources confirmed the investigation team leader and Vaikom DySP K Subhash and Kottayam district police chief Hari Sankar will recommend for summoning Mulakkal to Kottayam for a meeting with Kochi Range IG Vijay S Sakhare, slated to be held on Wednesday. 

“The investigation team is most likely to recommend sending a notice to Mulakkal to appear before the investigation team for the second level of the interrogation,” said sources.The move is close on the heels of nuns continuing their protest in Kochi demanding the arrest of Mulakkal. Moreover, the police also want to avoid a setback from the High Court, which is to hear the stand of the police on Thursday on a writ petition, seeking court intervention to arrest Mulakkal.

A final decision on sending a notice to Mulakkal will be taken only after the meeting between IG, Kottayam DCP and investigating officer. The police are likely to give one week time for the bishop to appear before the investigation team.

At the same time, the apprehension of the police is Mulakkal will move anticipatory bail soon after he receives the summons. Meanwhile, the expectation of the police is sending summons to Mulakkal will not only give protection for them in the court but also will help douse the anger of the protersters.

