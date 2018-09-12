KPMG ready to work with rival players

Arun Lakshman By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPMG, the Netherlands-based international consultant partnering with the state government in rebuilding the state, has suggested they are open to the involvement of other major global players. It was mentioned by the KPMG team led by former MD of Kochi Metro Rail Elias George.

The team which met the senior bureaucrats of the state has informed the state group of senior officials they will be producing a detailed project report (DPR) suited for international lending agencies. The team, sources said, has discussed in detail on how to rebuild the state’s economy, assets and infrastructure and also on next-generation technology, sustainability in an environmentally friendly manner. The green protocol will be implemented.

The KPMG team also communicated that other than the World Bank and ADB, other lending agencies will also be approached for providing funding to the state government in its reconstruction process. The major thrust areas are roads, transport and water resources which had come up for discussions, said a senior official. The international consultants have not finalised the total project cost as a better picture of the deliberations on the finer points is required.

It may be recalled the state is expecting an amount of `3,000 crore from the World Bank and the Finance Minister has called for an amount of `30,000 crore, which includes capital expenditure of `20,000 crore and revenue expenditure of `10,000 crore.A senior official told Express, “The KPMG team has given a presentation and will be producing a DPR which will be discussed threadbare by the state team and finalise the projects.”

However, the KPMG team has communicated to the state they are open to other major consultants like PWC, E&Y and other players.Another top officer told Express, “The KPMG team may not have expected the costing involved. However, when worked out in international costing terms, they will have to shell out around $400 per head per day even at the lower level.”

He said, “This costing has led to the KPMG team to have a re-look and inform the state they are open to other consultants.”The Kerala team of officials was led by the Chief Secretary Tom Jose and included Additional Chief Secretary P H Kurian, Finance Secretary Manoj Joshi, Transport Secretary K R Jyothilal and Irrigation Secretary Tinku Biswal among others.

No decision in LDF over KPMG, says Kanam

T’Puram: The Left Front has neither discussed nor taken a call on assigning KPMG as consultants for rebuilding Kerala, said CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran. The state cabinet has decided to engage KPMG as they offered consultancy service free of cost. The LDF has not discussed or taken a decision in this regard. Also the fact that KPMG has been given consultancy does not mean that whatever they propose will be implemented as such, Kanam said while responding to questions at the meet-the-press series ‘Pralayananthara Keralam’ organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Tuesday.

Kanam pointed at the need for united work for reconstruction of Kerala by keeping away ego clashes. Isolated statements from certain corners should be avoided. The CPI state chief said the Centre should come forward and provide sufficient compensation in each sector. The state government should come up with a developmental draft taking into consideration expert opinions and suggestions from various corners. The LDF manifesto itself has put forth a developmental perspective focusing on nature and people. Environmental Acts should be strictly followed while granting permission for new quarries.