Prevent misuse of women protection laws: P C George

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Kerala Janapaksham leader P C George, who has received a barrage of criticism for his derogatory comment against the nun who filed a rape complaint against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, has demanded the "vigilant intervention of the legal system and the public to prevent the misuse of various laws for the protection of women".

Speaking after inaugurating a leadership camp of his party here on Tuesday, the Poonjar MLA claimed there were many complaints that such laws were being misused to shatter the lives and employment of innocent people.

"Some women also use these laws to gain money by blackmailing men. Some police officers show extra enthusiasm to register a case when a complaint is received under women protection laws without even conducting a necessary inquiry, which will weaken the law," he said.

The party has set up 20 parliamentary constituency-level committees to lead campaign activities ahead of the 2019 general election. A total of 450 elected representatives from 137 Assembly constituencies attended the meeting. S Bhaskara Pillai presided over. E K Hassankutty, Muhammed Zakir, Jose Kaladi, M M Surendran, Maleth Prathapachandran, Shone George and others also spoke.