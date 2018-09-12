Home States Kerala

PWD, TDB have to race against time in Pampa at Sabarimala temple

The mandalam-makaravilakku season will commence on November 17.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  TATA Projects Ltd has been assigned the task of reconstructing roads, buildings and bridges destroyed in the rain fury at Pampa, the foothills of Sabarimala temple. The notification said the state Public Works Department and the TDB are unable to complete the reconstruction work within two months following the existing guidelines and procedures.

The mandalam-makaravilakku season will commence on November 17. The reconstruction has to be completed before the festival season so as to ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage. Hence, the state government has entrusted the work to Tata Projects Ltd.

Meanwhile, the High Court granted time to the state government to file a statement in response to the report of the Sabarimala Special Commissioner with regard to the reconstruction work at Pampa.The report had stated that massive damage was caused to roads, electricity supply lines, telecommunication networks, and bridges at Pampa in the recent floods. The Pampa river had breached its banks and changed its course through Pampa Nadapandal, service roads, and adjoining areas.

The original course at the Triveni bridge was filled with silt and debris. The report further stated the construction of three bailey bridges will be undertaken with the assistance of the Central Government.
The KSEB informed that restoration of power supply in Pampa area has been completed.

