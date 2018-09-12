Home States Kerala

Three more die of leptospirosis in Kerala

Even as the Health Department says the leptospirosis outbreak is well under control, more deaths were being reported from various parts of the state.

Published: 12th September 2018 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Even as the Health Department says the leptospirosis outbreak is well under control, more deaths were being reported from various parts of the state. On Tuesday, the state recorded three more deaths due to leptospirosis. Of these, two were suspected leptospirosis deaths. While, the lone confirmed case was reported from Ernakulam, the suspected deaths were reported from Thrissur and Palakkad. While the suspected cases on the day are 86, confirmed cases stand at 49. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Health Department leptospirosis kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival