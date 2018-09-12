Three more die of leptospirosis in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Health Department says the leptospirosis outbreak is well under control, more deaths were being reported from various parts of the state. On Tuesday, the state recorded three more deaths due to leptospirosis. Of these, two were suspected leptospirosis deaths. While, the lone confirmed case was reported from Ernakulam, the suspected deaths were reported from Thrissur and Palakkad. While the suspected cases on the day are 86, confirmed cases stand at 49.

