Brothers killed in car accident at Parippally

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A car accident killed two brothers and four seriously injured at Parippally on Thursday morning. Kiranlal and Sharatlal, sons of Raju and Sasikala of SK Bhavan at Ambedkar Colony in Chathinamkulam, have been identified as the dead.

Vishnu, Mankandan, Vishak and Sreeraj were admitted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The accident happened when the youths were returning from airport after seeing their friend Meeran off. The car lost control and turned turtle while negotiating a curve.