Home States Kerala

Brothers killed in car accident at Parippally

The accident happened when the youths were returning from airport after seeing their friend Meeran off. The car lost control and turned turtle while negotiating a curve.

Published: 13th September 2018 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A car accident killed two brothers and four seriously injured at Parippally on Thursday morning. Kiranlal and Sharatlal, sons of Raju and Sasikala of SK Bhavan at Ambedkar Colony in Chathinamkulam, have been identified as the dead.

Vishnu, Mankandan, Vishak and Sreeraj were admitted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital.

The accident happened when the youths were returning from airport after seeing their friend Meeran off. The car lost control and turned turtle while negotiating a curve.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pope Francis arrives in St.Peter's Square at the Vatican | AP
Pope calls meeting of key bishops on sexual abuse
Vijay Mallya (File | AP)
Vijay Mallya accepts meeting with FM Arun Jaitley in Parliament, says “didn't have any formal meeting”
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend