Home States Kerala

‘Congress, CPM should rethink on Gadgil report’

The stance taken by the CM and former CM need to be corrected. Both the UDF and LDF should rethink.

Published: 13th September 2018 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the deluge, mainstream political parties such as the Congress and the CPM should withdraw from their earlier stance against the Madhav Gadgil report on Western Ghats, said Congress MLA P T Thomas.

Terming the floods a man-made disaster, he questioned the government’s failure in scientifically dealing with the disaster. No preparations based on scientific assessment were taken before opening the dam shutters, he alleged.

“The government should release the action plan finalised by the KSEB in July. Who took the decision on opening the dam shutters and on what basis should be revealed. Why is the government afraid of a fact-finding probe - or a judicial probe - in this regard? Only if the lapses are identified that corrective steps can be taken,” he said. He also urged the government to write off not only farm loans but all loans taken by farmers.

He criticised the “intimidating manner” in which the state government has asked employees to contribute their one month’s salary. “Such attitude will not help in rebuilding Kerala. Other than the beauty of the word, ‘Nava Kerala’ does not mean much for the state government,” he said.

“The Gadgil report is not anti-farmer. The stance taken by the CM and former CM need to be corrected. Both the UDF and LDF should rethink. The BJP initially supported the report. Now, they are nowhere to be seen,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
deluge Madhav Gadgil P T Thomas floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru