‘Congress, CPM should rethink on Gadgil report’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the deluge, mainstream political parties such as the Congress and the CPM should withdraw from their earlier stance against the Madhav Gadgil report on Western Ghats, said Congress MLA P T Thomas.

Terming the floods a man-made disaster, he questioned the government’s failure in scientifically dealing with the disaster. No preparations based on scientific assessment were taken before opening the dam shutters, he alleged.

“The government should release the action plan finalised by the KSEB in July. Who took the decision on opening the dam shutters and on what basis should be revealed. Why is the government afraid of a fact-finding probe - or a judicial probe - in this regard? Only if the lapses are identified that corrective steps can be taken,” he said. He also urged the government to write off not only farm loans but all loans taken by farmers.

He criticised the “intimidating manner” in which the state government has asked employees to contribute their one month’s salary. “Such attitude will not help in rebuilding Kerala. Other than the beauty of the word, ‘Nava Kerala’ does not mean much for the state government,” he said.

“The Gadgil report is not anti-farmer. The stance taken by the CM and former CM need to be corrected. Both the UDF and LDF should rethink. The BJP initially supported the report. Now, they are nowhere to be seen,” he said.