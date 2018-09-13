Home States Kerala

Kerala government stands with victim nun: E P Jayarajan

Even as the state government draws flak over the delay in police action in the alleged nun rape case, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said the government stands with the victim.

Published: 13th September 2018 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

E P Jayarajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the state government draws flak over the delay in police action in the alleged nun rape case, Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said the government stands with the victim.
The investigation is progressing in the right direction and the police are taking all steps to bring the culprits before the law through a foolproof investigation, said Jayarajan.

Responding to questions, he termed the nuns’ public protest saddening. “There’s no need for concern. No accused will be protected. The police have taken the issue seriously and hence a detailed probe is on. The attempt is to ensure there’s strong evidence against the culprit,” he said.

Asked about the P K Sasi issue, Jayarajan said the complaint given to the CPM state secretary cannot be deemed as a police complaint. The complaint was given to the party secretary. It will be dealt appropriately, he said.

