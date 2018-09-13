Home States Kerala

Kollam natives killed in Bengaluru road accident

Four members of a Bengaluru-settled family hailing from Chavara in Kollam were killed when their car collided with a bus in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Published: 13th September 2018 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose for accident

By Express News Service

KOLLAM/BENGALURU: Four members of a Bengaluru-settled family hailing from Chavara in Kollam were killed when their car collided with a bus in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Elsamma, 86, Reena Britto, 85, Mercy Joseph, 65, and her son Lavin Joseph, 24. Their car had a head-on collision with a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s Vajra bus near the ISRO junction in Old Airport Road at around 2.40 pm.

The family was returning to Marathahalli from Ulsoor after attending a funeral. A police officer said that Lavin crossed the ISRO junction at breakneck speed, and as the car reached Doddanekkundi, he lost control of the vehicle. In order to pull to a stop, he tried to turn the car, which swerved and hit the bus.

While two were killed on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries in hospital. The fifth passenger, Swaradeeja, a relative, escaped with injuries. The ferocity of the collision was such that it took around 45 minutes for the wreckage to be pulled out from under the bus body. No bus passengers were injured.
A medical report has been sought to find out if Lavin was driving under alcohol influence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
accident Bengaluru Kollam road accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru