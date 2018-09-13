Kollam natives killed in Bengaluru road accident

By Express News Service

KOLLAM/BENGALURU: Four members of a Bengaluru-settled family hailing from Chavara in Kollam were killed when their car collided with a bus in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Elsamma, 86, Reena Britto, 85, Mercy Joseph, 65, and her son Lavin Joseph, 24. Their car had a head-on collision with a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s Vajra bus near the ISRO junction in Old Airport Road at around 2.40 pm.

The family was returning to Marathahalli from Ulsoor after attending a funeral. A police officer said that Lavin crossed the ISRO junction at breakneck speed, and as the car reached Doddanekkundi, he lost control of the vehicle. In order to pull to a stop, he tried to turn the car, which swerved and hit the bus.

While two were killed on the spot, two others succumbed to injuries in hospital. The fifth passenger, Swaradeeja, a relative, escaped with injuries. The ferocity of the collision was such that it took around 45 minutes for the wreckage to be pulled out from under the bus body. No bus passengers were injured.

A medical report has been sought to find out if Lavin was driving under alcohol influence.