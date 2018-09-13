P C George withdraws controversial remark against nun

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: After pressure mounted on Kerala Janapaksham leader P C George for his derogatory remarks against the nun who filed a rape complaint against Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the Poonjar MLA withdrew the controversial word that he used to shame her.

In a press release issued here on Wednesday, George said he was withdrawing the word ‘prostitute’, which was used to denote the nun during a press conference a couple of days ago. However, the MLA said he stood by all the other allegations. “I used that word in an emotional condition, which should have been avoided. I don’t agree with using that word against any woman,” he said.

Earlier in the day, while speaking to the media at his residence, George reiterated the victim nun could not be called a nun and she should relinquish the holy dress to join the protest against the bishop. He also demanded a probe into the financial sources of the nun’s siblings.

“They had only 40 cents of land in front of Kodanad police station and the brother and sister equally shared this land as well. Then, how come her brother got the money to construct a huge building there?” he said.

George said he has already sent a legal notice to the nun’s brother for making false allegations that he had received money from Bishop Mulakkal to speak against the nun.

George also said he is yet to receive any notice from the National Women’s Commission over his remarks.