Rs 40,000-crore damage incurred by Kerala due to floods

Published: 13th September 2018 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala floods. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has roughly estimated that the loss in the recent floods could be to the tune of `40,000 crore.

Industries Minister E P Jayarajan, who briefed the media on Cabinet sub-committee meeting decisions on Wednesday, however, said a final figure on the total loss could be made only after each department comes out with its assessment.

Jayarajan said the state government is expected to finalise the memorandum seeking compensation from the Centre by Wednesday and submit it the day after. It will be based on the inputs from various departments. So far the Centre has given around `1,000 crore.

The Cabinet panel reviewed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work. To coordinate the efforts of individuals and agencies in the rebuilding houses, schools and hospitals, the Planning Department will launch a portal. It will provide information on requirements from various places and through it, those willing to extend support can contact the government.

As of September 11, a financial aid of `10,000 was given to 5.01 lakh families. Now 96,500 families remain. As many as 623 complaints were filed in this regard before District Collectors. Most of them are related to delayed information and issues with bank accounts.

Affidavit sought on ‘dam mismgmt

Kochi: The High Court on Wednesday directed the Central and state governments as well as the Dam Safety Authority to file a consolidated affidavit on the allegation the deluge in the state was caused due to the mismanagement of dams. The court directed the authorities concerned to file the affidavit latest by October 6 and posted the case to October 10. The Dam Safety Authority informed the court they will convene a meeting on September 17 and the detailed affidavit will be filed soon.

The petitioners, who also alleged criminal negligence on the authorities’ part led to the ‘man-made’ disaster, said due to mismana-gement of dams, thousands of houses, hospitals, commercial buildings, farms, factories and other establishments were submerged within minutes. No dam break analysis was conducted, they said.

‘Provide free services’
Kochi: The Amicus Curiae appointed by the High Court for flood cases on Wednesday said the government should consider providing free electricity, water and cooking gas for a limited period to flood victims.

PROGRESS REPORT
A whopping amount of D12.8 cr has been collected from school students as donation to the CM’s fund
4,857 people are currently in 122 relief camps
LSGD has so far cleaned 6.89 lakh houses. Cleaning of 3.19 lakh wells finished

