By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:The state government has so far distributed the immediate flood assistance of `10,000 to 5,27,973 families. With 1,52,228 families, Ernakulam district tops the beneficiary list.

As many as 6.10 lakh families will get the assistance. Currently, 109 relief camps are operational across the state where 3,601 people from 1,144 families are staying. Thrissur tops the list with 1,527 people staying in 52 camps, followed by Alappuzha (812 people in 17 camps), Wayanad (414 people in 15 camps), Idukki (346 people in nine camps) and Ernakulam (253 people in 10 camps).