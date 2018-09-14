CBSE to act tough on schools fleecing students

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Schools which collect Transfer Certificate (TC) attestation charges from students and force them to appear for various talent search exams of unauthorised institutions against payment of a fee, may soon face the music.

CBSE’s regional office in the state has launched a crackdown on schools engaged in such malpractices, violating affiliation by-laws.CBSE regional officer Tarun Kumar has written to the Deputy Secretary (Affiliation), CBSE, New Delhi, citing instances in which schools in the state violated norms.

“An affiliated school in Thrissur was found to be collecting TC attestation charges from students who had passed out of the institution, in violation of the rules,” said Tarun Kumar. The CBSE regional officer has recommended disaffiliation procedures be initiated against the school.

The school had also subscribed to several private examinations conducted by unauthorised agencies, which were generating profit from such activities.

“In many instances, we had found uniforms and books were sold at higher prices, which is purely a commercial activity and against the affiliation rules,” the officer said.The CBSE had earlier cracked the whip on schools which flouted norms regarding infrastructure and student strength. While some schools faced action for inadequate infrastructure facilities, others were pulled up for fudging the number of students on the rolls.