Home States Kerala

CBSE to act tough on schools fleecing students

CBSE’s regional office in the state has launched a crackdown on schools engaged in such malpractices, violating affiliation by-laws.

Published: 14th September 2018 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

Image used for representational purpose only

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Schools which collect Transfer Certificate (TC) attestation charges from students and force them to appear for various talent search exams of unauthorised institutions against payment of a fee, may soon face the music.

CBSE’s regional office in the state has launched a crackdown on schools engaged in such malpractices, violating affiliation by-laws.CBSE regional officer Tarun Kumar has written to the Deputy Secretary (Affiliation), CBSE, New Delhi, citing instances in which schools in the state violated norms.

“An affiliated school in Thrissur was found to be collecting TC attestation charges from students who had passed out of the institution, in violation of the rules,” said Tarun Kumar. The CBSE regional officer has recommended disaffiliation procedures be initiated against the school.

The school had also subscribed to several private examinations conducted by unauthorised agencies, which were generating profit from such activities.

“In many instances, we had found uniforms and books were sold at higher prices, which is purely a commercial activity and against the affiliation rules,” the officer said.The CBSE had earlier cracked the whip on schools which flouted norms regarding infrastructure and student strength. While some schools faced action for inadequate infrastructure facilities, others were pulled up for fudging the number of students on the rolls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CBSE students TC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaks about the Apple iPhone XS and Apple iPhone XS Max. | Associated Press
Apple unveils new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend