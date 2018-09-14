CPM survey is to politicise flood relief, says V D Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s total failure in assessing the flood-related damages would be a hindrance for building New Kerala, said Congress legislator V D Satheesan. He was speaking at the ‘Pralayananthara Keralam talk series organised by the Press Club here on Thursday.

The state administration is at a standstill after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan headed for a foreign visit without assigning charge to any minister. “The CMO claims the Cabinet sub-committee is meeting in his absence. Can the sub-committee take any policy decision? Are you aware of any such decision taken by the committee?” he asked.

Even after 23 days of the catastrophic floods, the government does not have the data on the number of houses and establishments damaged fully or partially, he said. Compensation was not announced for the kin of those who died in relief camps and owing to contagious diseases.

He urged the government to provide temporary shelter for those who have to repair damaged houses. “Hundreds of micro and macro industries are waiting for government representatives to assess the damages. Their livelihood is at a standstill,” he said.

Satheesan warned of an outbreak of contagious diseases since 60 per cent of the flood waste is yet to be removed from water bodies. The government announced `30,000 for each cow died in the floods subject to a maximum of three for a family. The amount is quite insufficient since a cow which yields about 20 litres of milk a day would cost `1 lakh. The ceiling of three should be raised to at least 10,” he said.

“Party workers are threatening commoners the government benefits would be linked with the survey findings. CPM is politicising the flood relief,” he added.