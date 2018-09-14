Kerala floods: Coliform bacteria found at the wells; situation under control, claims KSPCB

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After the devastating floods in the state, Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) officials have found the presence of Coliform bacteria in wells during the first phase of testing recently.

However, there is no need for panic, claimed KSPCB officers, adding that the situation is totally under control. The officials have recommended super-chlorination as the remedy to purify affected wells in the state.

KSPCB undertook a cleaning drive with the help of NSS volunteers and Haritha Kerala Mission to check if the water in wells of flood-affected areas is safe to drink. Around 9000 wells in six municipalities and six panchayats located in six districts were examined during the drive, said officials.

"We found a high presence of Coliform bacteria in some wells. However, the water can be used after boiling at high temperature. Only direct consumption is not safe now. The situation is under control. We will soon recommend super-chlorination for those wells contaminated with high Coliform bacteria," KSPCB Ernakulam Regional Chief Environmental Engineer, M A Baiju said.

The samples were collected from wells in Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Wayanad districts. "The Coliform bacteria were found at the wells where chlorination was done before flood water completely receded. The residents may have carried out chlorination after the flood-water receded from their homes. But, water should completely recede from the place near the well before carrying out Chlorination. In some wells, we spotted over-Chlorination also, " he added.

The samples were sent to KSPCB's state and district level laboratories for further analysis. The results would be reviewed in a review meeting on Saturday to be chaired by KSPCB Chairman.

"After examining the test results, a decision on conducting a drive to examine samples from more wells in flood-affected areas would be taken. We will also come up with an action plan to deal with contaminated wells," said another official.

KSPCB has come out with a test kit to check the water quality of wells, it is also monitoring waste management activities at the flood-affected areas in various districts.