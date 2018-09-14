Home States Kerala

Laurels for Malayalam Vaarika scribe

Sajeesh K of Media One TV won the award in the visual media category.

Published: 14th September 2018

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:P S Ramshad, the senior correspondent of Samakalika Malayalam Vaarika, a sister concern of The New Indian Express, has won the G Karthikeyan Award (print media) instituted by the Kerala Legislative Assembly for Assembly reporting.

P S Ramshad

Ariyuka, Audyogikamalla Malayala Bhasha published in the May 2017 edition of the weekly won him the award. The report was about the bills cleared by the Assembly which were not yet enacted due to various reasons, including the absence of the President’s assent.

The award carries a cash prize of `50,000, citation and a plaque. Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan announced the award instituted in memory of former Speaker G Karthikeyan.

Sajeesh K of Media One TV won the award in the visual media category. Shebin Mehaboob of Madhyamam weekly won the R Sankaranarayanan Thampi Media Award in the print category and Ullasan P (Ullasan Mavilayi) of Media One TV in the visual media category. V S Rajesh of Kerala Kaumudi won the E K Nayanar Award in the print category and P R Praveena of Asianet News Channel in the visual media category.

