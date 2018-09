By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:Three more leptospirosis deaths were reported in the state on Thursday. While one death was reported from Kollam, the other two were from Thrissur. At the same time, two deaths suspectedly due to leptospirosis were also reported on the day from Kottayam and Kannur. While the confirmed cases are 30, number of suspected cases stands at 78.

Thursday’s stat

Confirmed deaths - 3

Suspected deaths - 2

Confirmed cases - 30

Suspected cases - 78