Man alleges TP murder convict married his ‘wife’

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A man from Vadakara near here has lodged a complaint with the police alleging Kirmani Manoj, convicted of the murder of RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan, has married his wife.

The complainant claimed he was still legally married to the woman with whom Kirmani Manoj tied the knot the other day. He also demanded the custody of his two children who are currently staying with his wife.

Kirmani Manoj, lodged in Viyyur Central prison and out on parole, married the woman at a temple in Puducherry on Wednesday. The complainant, who works in Bahrain, lodged a complaint with the Vadakara DySP which was later handed over to Vadakara SHO Madhusoodanan Nair T for verification. “We have received the complaint and are verifying its veracity,” said the Vadakara SHO.