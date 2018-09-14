More women activists extend support to nuns

Home States Kerala

On Thursday, hundreds of women activists thronged the protest venue expressing solidarity with the protesting nuns.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: On Thursday, hundreds of women activists thronged the protest venue expressing solidarity with the protesting nuns. Among them were writers, lawyers, teachers, students, artists and politicians.

Writer Sarah Joseph, who visited the venue, said the government will have to face the consequences if it fails to arrest the bishop.

She said the Left Government should not ignore the nun’s humiliating experience. Anveshi president and activist K Ajitha said the nuns would not have taken to the streets had the government acted promptly on the victim’s complaint. Dubbing artist and activist Bhagyalakhsmi said the nuns were forced to launch an agitation after the police delayed action.

It is the responsibility of the society to stand with the nuns. Franco does not deserve to be called a bishop. Had the authorities ensured justice to Sr Abhaya, such incidents would not have happened again. The higher-ups in the Church are responsible for the plight of the nun, she said.

AICC secretary Shanimol Usman said it is disheartening to see nuns taking to the street seeking justice in a progressive state like Kerala.“The government and the police should reveal why they are delaying a decision on the arrest of Bishop Franco,” said Shanimol Usman.

Manju Warrier expresses solidarity with nuns

In a Facebook post, actor Manju Warrier said: “I don’t believe that any person who believes in Jesus Christ will stand with the bishop. If somebody supports him, it means he is betraying the Lord for 30 silver coins. The nuns and the people who support them are kneeling before the judicial system the same way they kneel before the altar. The government should open its eyes,” she said.

