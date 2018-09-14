Home States Kerala

Nun ‘rape’ case: Plea for CBI probe premature, says Kerala High Court

The court also made it clear it was only concerned about the investigation going on fairly, and that it cannot compel the police to carry out the investigation in a particular manner.

Published: 14th September 2018 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2018 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

Nuns staging protest against the delay in arresting Bishop Franco Mulakkal at High Court Junction in Kochi on Thursday | Melton Antony

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Declining to interfere in the plea seeking CBI probe into the alleged rape of a nun by Bishop Franco Mulakkal at this stage, the Kerala High Court on Thursday orally observed the petitioner should show a bit of patience, at least that is being shown by the victim.

The issue should not be precipitated further. Petitioner V Rajendran of Alappuzha alleged no proper investigation has been conducted by the police even though more than 75 days have passed since the case was registered.

When the counsel for the petitioner pointed out the delay in arresting the bishop and him not being subjected to medical examination, the court asked whether he was interested in arrest or conviction? There may be some reason for the delay in the arrest of the accused. If an investigation is conducted in a hasty and shoddy manner, it may lead to the accused getting scotfree.

The court also made it clear it was only concerned about the investigation going on fairly, and that it cannot compel the police to carry out the investigation in a particular manner.The court posted the hearing of the case along with other two public interest litigation pending before the court.

