Only my father Karunakaran didn't get justice in ISRO spy case: K Muraleedharan on Nambi Narayanan

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Welcoming the Supreme Court's decision to constitute a three-member panel to probe the framing of scientist Nambi Narayanan in the ISRO spy case, Congress MLA K Muraleedharan said only his father K Karunakaran has not got justice in the case.

"Nambi Narayanan's innocence was belatedly proved and he was awarded compensation. Raman Srivastava is now the adviser to the Chief Minister. Only Karunakaran died without proving his innocence," Muraleedharan told reporters here.

"When three former police officers are questioned by the Supreme Court-constituted panel, the conspiracy behind the ISRO spy case will come out. Till then it is improper to comment as there is no evidence with me to prove the conspiracy. However, it was former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao who finally exerted pressure on Karunakaran to resign," Muraleedharan added.

Muraleedharan said the names of K Karunakaran and two other leaders had figured prominently when a replacement for Narasimha Rao was being considered after the Babri Masjid demolition. While the two other leaders were framed in hawala cases, Karunakaran was trapped using ISRO case, Muraleedharan said.

The Congress leader also demanded that a proper timeframe be given to the SC-appointed panel to complete the inquiry in a time-bound manner.

Will reveal 5 names to judicial committee: Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal

THRISSUR: Soon after the historical verdict of Supreme Court on Nambi Narayanan false espionage case, former Chief Minister K Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal said here in Thrissur on Friday, that she would reveal the names of five politicians who conspired against her father.

It was in the backdrop of Nambi Narayanan's false espionage case that then Chief Minister K Karunakaran was asked to step down in 1995. Even though it is an open secret that Congress leaders like A K Antony and Oommen Chandy were responsible for Karunakaran's resignation, the revelation made by Padmaja now squarely blames on senior Congress leaders. "I cannot name them now. It will definitely be revealed to the probing officials. I have faith that justice will be delivered finally and I will do my part to ensure it," she said.