Sreedharan Pillai set to revamp BJP state panel

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai is all set to revamp the party state committee with immediate effect. The district committees will be reconstituted after a report from a committee which he will be constituting after the RSS parivar baitak to be held at Thrissur on September 15 and 16.

However, there will be a few changes in the present state leadership of the party except a few minor changes as the Central leadership has told the state president not to make drastic changes.

Sources in the BJP told Express that the party former state president C K Padmanabhan is most likely to head the committee to be set up by Sreedharan Pillai to provide him with inputs on the constitution of the new district committees.

With the national leadership insisting on no drastic change in the state committee, Pillai is looking at other options to have his say in the running of the party through the revamp.Pillai said the state committee will be announced immediately, may be in a day or two and there won’t be any drastic change except for some minor replacements.

When asked whether the district committees are being revamped, Pillai said, “We are constituting a committee to give its feedback on the new district team and further decision will be taken after the prantheeya parivar baitak.”On C K Padmanabhan heading the committee, the BJP president said “I have not finalised, and please give me some time”.