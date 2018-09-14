Victim, witnesses being given protection 24x7: Kerala Government

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Thursday told the High Court the police have provided round-the-clock protection at the St Francis Mission Home, Kuravilangad, where the victim and two of the witnesses are currently staying.

The government made the submission in response to some petitioners’ allegation of there being attempts to influence and intimidate witnesses in the case and also to harm the complainant’s life. The police said a hotline facility was established, connecting the mission home and Kuruvilangad police station. Police was also probing the issue of inducement. The prosecution assured the possibility of similar inducements or threat to other witnesses was also being taken into account by the investigating officer.

The court held the state should ensure no threat or inducement was made to any witness in the case. It said there was no reason to assume any of the specific complaints, regarding harassment or threat meted out to victim or witnesses, will not be attended to by police.