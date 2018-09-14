Home States Kerala

‘Without solid evidence, the accused can’t be arrested’

When the case came up for hearing, the prosecution handed over the investigation report in a sealed cover.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: When the case came up for hearing, the prosecution handed over the investigation report in a sealed cover. After examining it, the Bench  observed that “We’re of the primafacie view that the investigation is being conducted in a fair and professional manner, and at this stage, it would be inappropriate to issue any specific direction on the conduct of the investigation.” The court also posted the case to September 24 for reviewing the progress in the matter.

The prosecution submitted the probe spanned across five states - Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi and Panjab - and seven districts in Kerala - Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Alappuzha, Idukki, Palakkad and Kannur.

A total of 81 witnesses have been examined by the police, and besides four material objects, 34 documents also seized. According to the police, there were contradictions in the statements of witnesses and the police were in the process of cross-checking them. A notice has been sent to the bishop through the Jalandhar police, asking him to appear before the investigating officer on September 19. “Without solid evidence, the accused can’t be arrested,” the prosecution said.

Since the incidents referred in the case have occurred between 2014 and 2016, the police report shows they are making all endeavour to iron out the contradictions in the statements received from the witnesses as also from the accused, the court observed.

