BJP chief announces new office-bearers in Kerala

Published: 15th September 2018 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

P S Sreedharan Pillai (Express Photo | Rajeev Prasad)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has announced the list of office-bearers on Friday. There are some changes from the existing team.

The general secretaries remain unchanged — A N Radhakrishnan (Ernakulam), K Surendran (Kozhikode), M T Ramesh (Kozhikode), Sobha Surendran (Malappuram), M Ganesan (Org Sec - T’Puram) and K Subhash (Asst Org Sec - T’Puram).

The new vice-presidents are P M Velayudhan (Ernakulam), K P Sreesan (Kozhikode), P P Vava (T’Ppuram), N Sivarajan (Palakkad), M S Sampoorna (Thrissur), Prameela D Naik (Ernakulam) and Chetoor Balakrishnan (Kozhikode).

While V T Rama has been made Mahila Morcha state president, existing president Renu Suresh has been made state secretary. M S Syam Kumar of Kollam will be the treasurer, while M S Kumar (T’Puram) and B Goplakrishnan (Thrissur) will be the new spokesmen. K Renjith of Kannur has been made Cell Coordinator. Express had reported on Friday the BJP will be announcing the list of office bearers in a day or two.

Secretaries 
J R Padmakumar and 
C Sivankutty ( T’Puram); K Sajeevan and Leelavathy Tharol (Kozhikode); 
C Krishnakumar (Palakkad); Raji Prasad (Kollam); A K Naseer and Renu Suresh (Ernakulam)
Morcha presidents
Prakash Babu (Kozhikode) - Yuva Morcha; V T Rama (Palakkad) - Mahila Morcha; P Sudheer (T’Puram) - SC Morcha; S Jayasooryan (Kottayam) - Karshaka Morcha; Noble Mathew (Kottayam) - Minority Morcha; K Mohandas (Wayanad) - ST Morcha; Punchakkari Surendran (T’Puram) - OBC Morcha.

