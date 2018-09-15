BJP chief announces new office-bearers in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai has announced the list of office-bearers on Friday. There are some changes from the existing team.

The general secretaries remain unchanged — A N Radhakrishnan (Ernakulam), K Surendran (Kozhikode), M T Ramesh (Kozhikode), Sobha Surendran (Malappuram), M Ganesan (Org Sec - T’Puram) and K Subhash (Asst Org Sec - T’Puram).

The new vice-presidents are P M Velayudhan (Ernakulam), K P Sreesan (Kozhikode), P P Vava (T’Ppuram), N Sivarajan (Palakkad), M S Sampoorna (Thrissur), Prameela D Naik (Ernakulam) and Chetoor Balakrishnan (Kozhikode).

While V T Rama has been made Mahila Morcha state president, existing president Renu Suresh has been made state secretary. M S Syam Kumar of Kollam will be the treasurer, while M S Kumar (T’Puram) and B Goplakrishnan (Thrissur) will be the new spokesmen. K Renjith of Kannur has been made Cell Coordinator. Express had reported on Friday the BJP will be announcing the list of office bearers in a day or two.

Secretaries

J R Padmakumar and

C Sivankutty ( T’Puram); K Sajeevan and Leelavathy Tharol (Kozhikode);

C Krishnakumar (Palakkad); Raji Prasad (Kollam); A K Naseer and Renu Suresh (Ernakulam)

Morcha presidents

Prakash Babu (Kozhikode) - Yuva Morcha; V T Rama (Palakkad) - Mahila Morcha; P Sudheer (T’Puram) - SC Morcha; S Jayasooryan (Kottayam) - Karshaka Morcha; Noble Mathew (Kottayam) - Minority Morcha; K Mohandas (Wayanad) - ST Morcha; Punchakkari Surendran (T’Puram) - OBC Morcha.