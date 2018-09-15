I am happy Nambi got justice: Former DGP Raman Srivastava

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former DGP Raman Srivastava, who was the Southern Range IG when the ISRO spy case hit the headlines, said he was happy about the apex court’s decision to award compensation for Nambi Narayanan, who was framed in the case. Srivastava, who now serves as police adviser to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, said the Supreme Court had given justice to the scientist, whose trailblazing career was cut short by allegations of espionage.

“I am very happy with the verdict. I am more happy for the sake of Nambi Narayanan because it has given some justice to him,” Srivastava told Express. The Kerala Police special team headed by then DIG Siby Mathews had arrested Narayanan on charges of espionage in 1994. It was also alleged Srivastava had passed on classified info on Aeronautical Defence Establishment, Bengaluru, to outsiders. This allegation proved detrimental to the image of the 1973 batch IPS officer, who had to face chin music though he was backed to the hilt by the then Chief Minister K Karunakaran.

Karunakaran was of the opinion that action should not be taken against the officer without any evidence. “The case highly threatened my career,” Srivastava said. However, he did not comment more as he felt the topic was still sub judice because of the appointment of a judicial commission to probe the role of three cops, including Mathews. “That is another reason for me to be happy. Because now it will be revealed who launched the conspiracy,” he said.

Mathews, Vijayan keep mum

Siby Mathews and S Vijayan declined to comment on the SC verdict awarding compensation and forming a judicial committee to look into the harassment of Nambi Narayanan.