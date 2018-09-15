Kerala floods: Relief operations at a standstill in the absence of CM Pinarayi, alleges Congress

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The opposition Congress in Kerala Saturday alleged that flood relief operations in the state has come to a stanstill in the absence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who is in the U.S. for treatment.

KPCC President M M Hassan told reporters here that the cabinet had not met after the Chief Minister left for the U. S. on September 2.

The administration has also come to a halt, he said and alleged that the immediate flood relief of Rs 10,000 was not given to all those affected, though government had promised that the amount would be disbursed within 48 hours.

The KPCC Chief also flayed the reported move to transfer employees who refuse to accept the 'salary challenge' of paying one month' salary to the Chief Ministers Disaster Relief Fund.

The government had said yesterday that Rs 1,236 crore had been spent so far on flood relief works to overcome the devastation caused by the deluge last month The immediate assistance of Rs 10,000 had been given to 5.70 lakh families so far, the government said.