Nambi Narayanan to continue other suit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nambi Narayanan said the Supreme Court, in its verdict on Friday, however, has not set a time limit for the judicial commission. The terms of reference for the commission are not clear and the verdict does not mention either as to whom the commission should report to. “That requires a clarification from them,” he said.

Narayanan, who retired from ISRO in 2001, has also been demanding a CBI probe to bring out the true motives behind the fabrication of the case which threatened to undermine the very foundation of the Indian space programme.

“We know how the case was fabricated. What we don’t know is why the case was fabricated. What was the motive?” he asked. He had approached the Supreme Court in 2015 after a High Court Division Bench ruled out disciplinary action against the police officers.He said Friday’s verdict allows him to continue with his other suit, the demand for a `1-crore compensation which he had filed earlier.