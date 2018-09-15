Home States Kerala

Nambi Narayanan to continue other suit

Nambi Narayanan said the Supreme Court, in its verdict on Friday, however, has not set a time limit for the judicial commission.

Published: 15th September 2018 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Former ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan (Photo | File/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nambi Narayanan said the Supreme Court, in its verdict on Friday, however, has not set a time limit for the judicial commission. The terms of reference for the commission are not clear and the verdict does not mention either as to whom the commission should report to. “That requires a clarification from them,” he said.

Narayanan, who retired from ISRO in 2001, has also been demanding a CBI probe to bring out the true motives behind the fabrication of the case which threatened to undermine the very foundation of the Indian space programme.

“We know how the case was fabricated. What we don’t know is why the case was fabricated. What was the motive?” he asked. He had approached the Supreme Court in 2015 after a High Court Division Bench ruled out disciplinary action against the police officers.He said Friday’s verdict allows him to continue with his other suit, the demand for a `1-crore compensation which he had filed earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nambi Narayanan Supreme Court ISRO spy case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity