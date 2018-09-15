Home States Kerala

Supreme Court judgment is illogical, says former SP K K Joshua

The Supreme Court judgment in the ISRO case is illogical, said retried SP K K Joshua, who is one of the respondents in the case.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Supreme Court judgment in the ISRO case is illogical, said retried SP K K Joshua, who is one of the respondents in the case. Joshua said his name was falsely implicated in the respondent list as he was not involved in the probe against scientist Nambi Narayanan.

“I am not involved in any phase of the probe. I was only instructed to prepare a case file. In the file, I had never mentioned any charges against him. In fact, I had neither harassed him nor had even questioned him. So, I had mentioned all these and informed the court to acquit him of the charges. But my name was included in the list and the SC gave the verdict,” he said.

He said the CBI officer who probed the case unnecessarily framed him stating that Joshua was leading the probe. “Even Nambi Narayanan said he was kept in custody for interrogation by IB officials. So, there is no logic in including my name in the case,” he said.On Friday, the SC held that the scientist’s arrest was needless, while acknowledging that he was subjected to immense torture.

Narayanan had approached the apex court against a Kerala High Court judgment stating that no action was required against officers associated with the probe — former DGP Siby Mathews and former SPs Joshua and S Vijayan.

