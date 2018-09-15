Home States Kerala

‘They could’ve given me the CBI inquiry’

But they could've given me the CBI inquiry.

Supreme Court

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: S Nambi Narayanan, the former scientist arrested in the ISRO spy scandal of 1994 but later exonerated, welcomed Friday’s Supreme Court verdict but said he would have been happier had the court agreed to his request for a CBI investigation. ‘’What I asked for is there (in the verdict).

But they could’ve given me the CBI inquiry. Life would have been much more easier,’’ he said. He described the award of `50 lakh as compensation as a ‘’gift from the Supreme Court.’’ A more suitable verdict would be appropriate punishment for the police officers responsible for his incarceration, he said. 

