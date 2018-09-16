Home States Kerala

Bishop Franco Mulakkal likely to arrive before the investigation team on Wednesday

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal  is most likely to appear before the investigation team on September 19. 

Published: 16th September 2018 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal is most likely to appear before the investigation team on September 19. As per reports, the bishop has already started preparations in this regard and handed over the administration charges of the diocese to a senior priest in the diocese, Msgr Mathew Kokkandam.
Meanwhile, the probe team led by Vaikom DySP K Subhash is completing the procedures before getting Bishop Franco for interrogation. 

The investigation team is working hard to clear out the variations and contradictions in the statements of the victim, the accused and some witnesses. The team is expected to arrive at a conclusion in the investigation by Monday or Tuesday so that a fool-proof quizzing of the bishop can be done on Wednesday. 

Though the investigation team is still not clear about arresting the bishop after interrogation, the police team led by Kottayam district police chief Hari Sankar will make all preparations for the arrest, which will be decided only after the interrogation. However, the plan of the police to arrest the bishop may turn futile if he secures anticipatory bail from the court.

