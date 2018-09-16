‘Chandy, Congress should pay Rs 50 lakh’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and the Congress should give the Rs 50 lakh compensation awarded to former Isro scientist Nambi Narayanan by the Supreme Court, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. In a statement, he alleged Chandy and the Congress are responsible for the SC verdict. In view of the floods, they should show the minimum ethics to exempt the state exchequer from such a financial burden.

The CPM state chief welcomed Congress leader and K Karunakaran’s daughter Padmaja Venugopal’s statement, she will reveal the names of five Congress leaders behind the conspiracy. She should reveal the names before the probe panel and should not succumb to pressure from within the party, he said. Kodiyeri said the UDF leaders who joined hands with the illegal tactics of Oommen Chandy to oust K Karunakaran as Chief Minister should apologise publicly.

He said the SC verdict points to the Congress’ decayed political culture.

“The espionage case makes it clear Congress leaders will do anything for power. The spy case is the result of a palace revolt by the Antony Congress,” he observed.