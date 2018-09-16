Home States Kerala

‘Chandy, Congress should pay Rs 50 lakh’

CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the SC verdict points to the Congress’ decayed political culture.

Published: 16th September 2018 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and the Congress should give the Rs 50 lakh compensation awarded to former Isro scientist Nambi Narayanan by the Supreme Court, said CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. In a statement, he alleged Chandy and the Congress are responsible for the SC verdict. In view of the floods, they should show the minimum ethics to exempt the state exchequer from such a financial burden. 

The CPM state chief welcomed Congress leader and K Karunakaran’s daughter Padmaja Venugopal’s statement, she will reveal the names of five Congress leaders behind the conspiracy. She should reveal the names before the probe panel and should not succumb to pressure from within the party, he said.  Kodiyeri said the UDF leaders who joined hands with the illegal tactics of Oommen Chandy to oust K Karunakaran as Chief Minister should apologise publicly.

 He said the SC verdict points to the Congress’ decayed political culture.
“The espionage case makes it clear Congress leaders will do anything for power. The spy case is  the result of a palace revolt by the Antony Congress,” he observed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Supreme Court Oommen Chandy Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi