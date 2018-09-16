Home States Kerala

‘Fishermen’s rescue efforts during flood unparalleled’

Published: 16th September 2018 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Fishermen from coastal regions of Ernakulam assist rescue operations in small fishing boats at Thottumugham near Aluva on Friday | melton antony

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The rescue operations undertaken by the fishermen during the recent floods was unparalleled, said Health Minister K K Shailaja. Speaking at the felicitation programme for fishermen conducted by AYUSH Department at Veli, the minister said fishermen by their yeoman service proved they were the sentinels of the state and added the floods had taught humaneness was supreme over everything else. 

Shailaja also said her department was considering launching special projects for coastal areas. Several primary health centres in the coastal belt will be upgraded to family health centres within one year.
In flood-hit areas, the department is providing treatment as well as counselling.

Till now, about 1.35 lakh people were given counselling and 3,000 underwent treatment. The minister also distributed health kits to fishermen. A mega medical camp involving Ayurveda, Homoeo and Siddha medical doctors was also conducted.  

CMDRF: ‘Don’t force people to donate’

T’Puram: Chief Secretary Tom Jose directed department heads and District Collectors not to force people to donate to the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). The relief fund is currently being used to collect money towards rebuilding the lives of people who lost everything to floods and related mishaps. The government assessment is that forced collection will lead to the failure of a project  initiated in good stead. The directive also states that money donated voluntarily should be accepted in CMDRF. The Chief Secretary called upon the officers concerned to abide by the directive. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala had criticised the forced fund collection by the government.

