Mahila Mall eyes a place in Limca Book of Records

The Kudumbashree CDS authorities have already started the procedures for ensuring that Mahila Mall enters the annual record book.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  Over 300 women actively working as management staff, stall owners and security guards under a single roof - that’s what one gets to see when Kudumbashree’s Mahila Mall opens to the public next month. An initiative of the Kozhikode Corporation Kudumbashree Community Development Society (CDS), the mall has already caught headlines as an all-women enterprise. What’s more, Mahila Mall may also find a place in the Limca Book of Records for implementing this unique concept.

The Kudumbashree CDS authorities have already started the procedures for ensuring that Mahila Mall enters the annual record book. “A mall with only women workers employed in all sections is a first of its kind in the country. We have contacted the Limca authorities, and will soon send our application forms and documents,” said Kudumbashree project officer M V Ramsy Ismail. 

“The authorities have informed us a team will visit and inspect the mall once it opens in October,” he said. In 2016, the Kudumbashree CDS had entered the record book for hosting a mega flower carpet event consisting of over 2,000 flower carpets created by 10,000 individuals during Onam. “We hope Mahila Mall too finds a place in the Limca Book of Records,” Said Ismail.

The five-storeyed mall has been constructed on a half-acre plot on Wayanad Road in Kozhikode. 
The basement will consist of a micro-bazaar featuring 26 stalls that will sell products made by small-scale units. A total of 80 shops will be set up in the first, second and third floors.

The mall will also include a Kudumbashree techno world centre, family counselling centre, Women Development Corporation help desk, She Taxi help desk, Women Co-operative bank counter, apart from Milma and Khadi shops. An electronic play zone will be set up in an area of 3,100 square feet on the fifth floor. The mall will also feature a food court and roof-top garden. The Kudumbashree CDS authorities have informed the inauguration of the mall has been postponed from September end to October owing to the Kerala floods and relief activities.

A novel concept
