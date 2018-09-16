Miscreants fake mishap, rob half kg of gold

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a heist reminiscent of movies, a group of miscreants reportedly faked an accident to make off with a half kg gold from Potta near Chalakudy on Saturday. Ashiq and Uwais, hailing from Koduvally, are still in shock as they are yet to realise what happened at that particular moment. According to the Chalakudy Police, Ashiq lodged a complaint stating a group of people robbed them of gold while returning home from Nedumbassery.

“The gold was kept hidden in a plastic container inside the car. A case has been registered and an investigation is on,” the police said. Despite the complaint, it is yet to be verified whether the gold is accountable or not.

It is also not clear whether the gold was in the form of ornaments or 24 carat gold biscuits. As per the complaint, the group of five hit the car from behind and took control of the vehicle forcefully. Later, the car was recovered from a deserted area near Chalakudy. The police are also inspecting CCTV visuals in the Potta region. The complainant also said the five robbers were not familiar to them.