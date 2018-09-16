Home States Kerala

Miscreants fake mishap, rob half kg of gold

In a heist reminiscent of movies, a group of miscreants reportedly faked an accident to make off with a half kg gold from Potta near Chalakudy on Saturday. 

Published: 16th September 2018 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: In a heist reminiscent of movies, a group of miscreants reportedly faked an accident to make off with a half kg gold from Potta near Chalakudy on Saturday. Ashiq and Uwais, hailing from Koduvally, are still in shock as they are yet to realise what happened at that particular moment. According to the Chalakudy Police, Ashiq lodged a complaint stating a group of people robbed them of gold while returning home from Nedumbassery.

“The gold was kept hidden in a plastic container inside the car. A case has been registered and an investigation is on,” the police said. Despite the complaint, it is yet to be verified whether the gold is accountable or not. 

It is also not clear whether the gold was in the form of ornaments or 24 carat gold biscuits. As per the complaint, the group of five hit the car from behind and took control of the vehicle forcefully. Later, the car was recovered from a deserted area near Chalakudy. The police are also inspecting CCTV visuals in the Potta region. The complainant also said the five robbers were not familiar to them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
theft Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi