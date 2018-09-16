Home States Kerala

NIA court indicts ‘IS operative’ who travelled to Syria, Iraq

The Kochi NIA court on Friday framed charges against a Thodupuzha native who travelled to Syria and Iraq allegedly as an Islamic State (IS) member in 2015.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kochi NIA court on Friday framed charges against a Thodupuzha native who travelled to Syria and Iraq allegedly as an Islamic State (IS) member in 2015. When produced before the NIA court on Friday, Subahani Haja Moideen alias Abu Jasmine, however, denied the charges and agreed to face trial. The court will commence trial in the case on September 26. 

“The trial against Subahan Haja Moideen will be held along with another case against members of IS module busted from Kanakamala in Kannur. There are numerous common witnesses in both the cases,” sources said.The court has scheduled the trial of Kanakamala case and the case against Subahani Haja Moideen from September 26 to January 22, 2019. Acting on a tip-off from intelligence agencies, the NIA in October 2016 raided a clandestine meeting held by IS members at Kanakamala in Kannur district. There were around 15 members in the group.

They conducted preparations to attack foreigners, political leaders, attack an event of Jamaat-e-Islami in Kochi, High Court judges, senior police officers, rationalists, and Muslims belonging to the Ahmadiyya sect.Later, Subahani Haja Moideen was arrested by the NIA team. NIA received information he travelled to Iraq/Syria in April 2015 and fought for the IS. Moideen returned to India in September 2015 and continued his activities in support of ISIS in India. He confessed that he was working for the IS regiment named Omer-Kathi-Kaliph. The accused, currently lodged at Thrissur Central Prison, will be shifted to Ernakulam District Jail when trial begins.

Kochi NIA IS

