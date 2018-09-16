Home States Kerala

Now, everyone can do their bit for ‘Nava Kerala’!

Here’s an opportunity for both the rich and the poor to join the government’s massive infrastructure rebuilding exercise.

Published: 16th September 2018 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Here’s an opportunity for both the rich and the poor to join the government’s massive infrastructure rebuilding exercise. The State Lotteries Department is inviting people from all walks of life for the promotion of its Nava Kerala Lottery to mobilise funds for the flood rehabilitation and reconstruction works.

Unlike other lotteries, Nava Kerala lottery can be sold by anyone by taking a one-time agency. The price of a lottery ticket is `250. There will be 90 first prizes of `1 lakh and 1,00,800 prizes of `5,000. The government expects to mop up `85 crore from ticket sales. The commission for selling a set of 10 tickets is `557. 

Lotteries Department authorities said they have entered into a tie-up with the Kudumbashree to sell tickets using the latter’s 43 lakh members. Talks are on with companies housed at the Technopark here and Infopark in Kochi for bulk purchases for their staff. “Besides individuals, we want residents’ associations, clubs and other organisations to take up the sale,” they said.      

  
Finance Minister Thomas Isaac said Nava Kerala was more of a noble mission than testing one’s luck. “The prize money is very low when compared to the other lotteries. This should be seen as a contribution to restore our state’s original glory,” he said. The department has roped in Kudumbashree’s Rangashree theatre to conduct campaign programmes in all districts. 

According to Isaac, the Lotteries Department’s revenue nosedived to half in August when the floods struck. “People belonging to the unorganised and non-formal sectors, the major buyers of lotteries, were severely affected by the floods,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Nava Kerala lottery floods lotteries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi