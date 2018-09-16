Home States Kerala

Sabarimala Sanitation Society plagued by inadequate volunteers 

A total of 1,000 SSS volunteers will be needed for the cleaning work as against the 800 deployed during the 2017-2018 pilgrimage season.

Published: 16th September 2018 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2018 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (Express Photo| Shaji Vettipuram)

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: With hardly 45 days left for the beginning of the 2018-2019 pilgrimage season, the functioning of the Sabarimala Sanitation Society (SSS), which administers the cleaning work of important pilgrim centres, including  Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilackal, is yet to streamlined for the purpose.

It will be a tough task for the SSS, chaired by the district collector as chairman and the Adoor RDO as member-secretary, as Pampa-Triveni is ill-equipped to handle the flow of pilgrims due to the devastating flood and dam waters.

As the pilgrims arrive in thousands at Pampa, cleaning work of flood-hit Pampa-Triveni and bathing ghat will be a tough task requiring adequate number of SSS volunteers, who have only a short span of 45 days at their disposal.

A total of 1,000 SSS volunteers will be needed for the cleaning work as against the 800 deployed during the 2017-2018 pilgrimage season.The ABASS, which channelises volunteers for the sanitation society, was asked to recruit 800 men, the same number put to service the previous season, ABASS general secretary Velayudhan Nair said.

Sabarimala opens for pooja today
Sabarimala: All measures have been taken to provide basic facilities for the pilgrims during the five-day monthly poojas beginning Sunday, said TDB president A Padmakumar. The bridge over Pampa river at Pampa-Triveni has already been readied for the pilgrims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sabarimala Kerala pilgrims

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India should legalize Marijuana, says Uday Chopra
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis. |AFP
Venezuelans are fleeing their country in droves due to crisis
Gallery
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi