Sabarimala Sanitation Society plagued by inadequate volunteers 

P T Mohanan Pillai By

Express News Service

SABARIMALA: With hardly 45 days left for the beginning of the 2018-2019 pilgrimage season, the functioning of the Sabarimala Sanitation Society (SSS), which administers the cleaning work of important pilgrim centres, including Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilackal, is yet to streamlined for the purpose.

It will be a tough task for the SSS, chaired by the district collector as chairman and the Adoor RDO as member-secretary, as Pampa-Triveni is ill-equipped to handle the flow of pilgrims due to the devastating flood and dam waters.

As the pilgrims arrive in thousands at Pampa, cleaning work of flood-hit Pampa-Triveni and bathing ghat will be a tough task requiring adequate number of SSS volunteers, who have only a short span of 45 days at their disposal.

A total of 1,000 SSS volunteers will be needed for the cleaning work as against the 800 deployed during the 2017-2018 pilgrimage season.The ABASS, which channelises volunteers for the sanitation society, was asked to recruit 800 men, the same number put to service the previous season, ABASS general secretary Velayudhan Nair said.

Sabarimala opens for pooja today

Sabarimala: All measures have been taken to provide basic facilities for the pilgrims during the five-day monthly poojas beginning Sunday, said TDB president A Padmakumar. The bridge over Pampa river at Pampa-Triveni has already been readied for the pilgrims.