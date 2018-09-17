Home States Kerala

Government helped 1.85 lakh people cope with post-flood PTSD: Health Minister KK Shailaja

The government has helped 1.85 lakh people cope with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the floods, Health Minister KK Shailaja has said.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has helped 1.85 lakh people cope with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after the floods, Health Minister KK Shailaja has said. Psychiatric treatment was given to 1525 persons.

The Health Department has started a year-long mental health programme since PTSD can occur even after weeks. Training was given to 16,671 people, including Asha workers, in curing disaster-related stress. A total of 349 training programmes were conducted in ten districts. The trained personnel visited 661 relief camps and 1,00,187 homes.

One-twenty teams are working in ten districts to give follow-up treatment. More Asha workers are being trained to extend counselling to all flood-affected areas. On August 18, the Health Department formed PTSD treatment teams in all districts. Mental health programmes in every district were brought under the ambit of this team. The teams were expanded on August 20. One core team and more than one intervention teams were formed in every district.

District-level core teams coordinated the activities and prepared reports. Intervention teams visited all relief camps and identified those which were in need of mental health treatment. The team members lent an ear to hear the problems of the flood victims and offered support.

Special focus was given to the issues of children and the elderly. Intervention teams also visited the houses of flood victims. Counsellors who were trained at NIMHANS through an initiative of the Health Department were also included in the teams visiting camps and houses.

Besides an expansion of activities in the second phase, the Health Department wants to make it a permanent setup. Asha workers in all panchayats in flood-hit areas have been given training. Special training is being given to doctors, health workers, Revenue and LSG departments officials, and local representatives to provide support to victims.

