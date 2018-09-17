Home States Kerala

Kerala artist adapts classic painting to tell nun's agony

Jalaja, who is part of Kalakakshi, a collective of artivists - artists and activists - expressed solidarity with Save Our Sister Action Council by initiating an art campaign.

Artist P S Jalaja with the poster designed for the protest against Bishop Franco Mulakkal | Melton Antony

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: Artist PS Jalaja’s painting is a present-day depiction of Michelangelo’s ‘Pieta’ that depicts the body of Jesus on the lap of his mother Mary after the Crucifixion. Portraying a similar crucifixion, Jalaja has painted the image of mother Mary embracing the nun, who was raped allegedly by Bishop Franco Mulakkal. “In my work, the nun symbolises a victim who has been crucified and deserves justice,” said Jalaja.

Jalaja, who is part of Kalakakshi, a collective of artivists - artists and activists - expressed solidarity with Save Our Sister Action Council by initiating an art campaign. People who visit the protest venue at High Court Junction can write their name and address on postcards with the painting. These postcards will be sent to the Chief Minister to give the government the list of people who have expressed their solidarity with the nun. “With the sale of the postcards and posters, we will be raising funds which will help us carry out further agitations and also give the number of people expressing their solidarity with the nuns,” said Jalaja.

The campaign, which started on Sunday afternoon, collected `10,560, and around 350 postcards were sent to the Chief Minister.“We are hoping we will be able to send more cards in the coming days. We will continue with the protest till justice is served to the nuns. Above all, the symbolic message the painting portrays is very significant, as she has gone through a lot and it is very important she gets justice,” Jalaja added.

The movement has gained momentum with artists from different parts of state joining in. “Rather than a simple dharna, the protest has reached a different platform with the support of the artists,” said Maya Krishnan, an advocate, and social activist.

