Home States Kerala

Kerala floods one month after: Floods blur boundary lines in Edanand

Although there are no camps in Edanad anymore, people are far from settled.

Published: 17th September 2018 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala rains Kerala floods

Image for representational purpose only.

By Anuja Susan Varghese and Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

EDANAD: Broken roads, crumbling compound walls and tilting houses bear testimony to the gruesomeness of the flood water that had come gushing from the Pampa in August. It displaced huge stones. They are now piled up along the river’s banks.

“Even two-wheelers and other vehicles were swept away and got dumped behind a house. The swift currents and multiple whirlpools turned the water treacherous and made rescue operations extremely difficult. In fact, no rescue worker came here the first three days,” recalled Prakash, a resident.

He said two relief camps were set up by the authorities. “However, there were around eight unofficial camps. People took refuge on the second floor of various houses. In many houses, more than 25 people had taken refuge,” he said. There are no camps in Edanad now, said Prakash.

However, the people are far from settled.  “Each house needs more than five ‘cleaning sessions’. Cleaning is tough and takes time. Besides, all the woodwork got destroyed. Even a month since, many houses remain inhabitable. People are yet to return. It might be some time before they do,” said Manoj, another resident.  Councillor Pradeep Kumar said no deaths were reported in the floods. “However, three persons died after the floods due to the health problems they developed due to staying in the water for long,” he said.

At Edanad, around seven houses were fully damaged while eight were partially destroyed. “It is worth taking note that a lot of new houses were severely damaged. In some cases, the entire foundation got swept away. Nearly, everyone lost their vehicles. Though people had shifted their vehicles to higher grounds based on former floods, nature beat them to it and carried away the vehicles,” said Remani Nair, a resident. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Kerala flood relief Edanad relief camps Kerala floods one month after

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  