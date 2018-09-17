Home States Kerala

Kerala State Literacy Mission to hold study to rebuild state after floods

Published: 17th September 2018 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 03:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority is holding a study to prepare a status report to rebuild the state after analysing the mind of the post-flood Kerala. An action plan would be formed based on the outcome of the study that begins on October 2, which aims to create more scientific and practical awareness on climate change, natural calamity, disaster management, waste treatment and eco-friendly life among common people.

The findings of the study will also assess the awareness of people on these issues and the report will suggest ways to tackle the disasters. It will be submitted to the state government on October 13, the International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. Around 5,000-odd equivalency learners will visit around 2.5 lakh houses as part of the study. It will be carried out in the form of a people’s campaign in the worst flood-affected regions, said P S Sreekala, director of Literacy Mission.

The one-day survey conceived in the form of people contact programme envisages equivalency learner visiting nearby five houses around the house of each learner. And the report to be prepared after the survey will be published at the regional and district levels. The questionnaire of the survey would touch all the aspects of the day-to-day life of people.

Based on the finding of the survey, the Literacy Mission will take steps to expand the scope of the learning activities of the unofficial education under the Mission from literacy level to higher secondary level.

