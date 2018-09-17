NORKA-Roots states norms were followed in assigning KPMG

Home States Kerala

The request for the proposal to set up the web portal was invited from companies empanelled by the National Informatics Centre Services Inc.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the controversy, NORKA-Roots has stated the work for setting up its web portal was assigned to KPMG in adherence to norms.

“NORKA-Roots director board decided to form a web portal to give online services of international standards. The web portal would give 12 online services, including an attestation of educational certificates, rehabilitation of NRK returnees, distribution of identity cards to NRKs and different welfare measures. A job portal linking various international agencies would also be part of this,” said Norka in a clarification.

The request for the proposal to set up the web portal was invited from companies empanelled by the National Informatics Centre Services Inc. KPMG and Wipro came in the final round and the former was selected on the basis of the financial bid. While Wipro quoted Rs 2.97 crore, KPMG quoted Rs 66 lakh, according to NORKA-Roots.

