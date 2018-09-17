Home States Kerala

Pandanad struggles to reconstruct after Kerala floods

Pandanad, a rural area in Chengannur, is struggling to find the means to reconstruct post the floods.

Published: 17th September 2018 02:51 AM

Kerala floods. (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

PANDANAD: The one thing that sets Pandanad apart from other panchayats in Chengannur is, unlike others, it is very much a rural area. Hence, it is short of the funds required to help in reconstruction.

“We don’t have any industrial establishments here,” said Pandanad panchayat president Shivankutty Ailarathil. “The number of schools or offices is negligible compared to the other panchayats in Chengannur. So, when it comes to meeting the expenses of various relief and rebuilding projects, we have to struggle.”

The panchayat is struggling to find the means to supply water too. “Since people are not using their wells, we are supplying water in tankers and also bottles in the interior areas. We can’t ask people to cough up the money. The loss incurred in the agriculture sector alone is over Rs 1.5 crore. Besides, many people have lost their animals,” he said.

With the help of the Railway Police and the Kudumbashree members, the panchayat authorities collected the waste thrown up by the flood.“All the waste was collected and off-loaded at a particular point. The Clean Kerala Company volunteers have transported all the waste, including e-waste,” said Shivankutty.
He said the survey to ascertain the damage sustained by the houses is on.

“The survey is being carried out with the help of engineering students. Once the data is received, we will be able to come up with the right numbers. As of now, everyone is claiming that their houses are uninhabitable,” he said.

