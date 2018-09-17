Home States Kerala

Tourism sector in Kerala shows signs of slow recovery post floods

All Kerala House Boat Owners Association president Josekutty Joseph said, over 100 boats have begun cruises and the industry is limping back.

Published: 17th September 2018 02:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 02:59 AM   |  A+A-

Aerial photo of Kerala floods. (Photo | PTI).

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The tourism sector, which is the major revenue earning sector of the district, is on the road to recovery. The bookings of houseboats are increasing and tourists are coming in from other states as well as abroad.

DTPC secretary M Malin said, “Over 75 international tourists visited the district in one week and we expect it will increase in the coming week. The sector suffered a loss of Rs 100 crore in terms of revenue and Rs 3 crore by way of infrastructure damage due to the flood.”

All Kerala House Boat Owners Association president Josekutty Joseph said, over 100 boats have begun cruises and the industry is limping back. “Booking has started for Pooja holidays and the November-December season,” he said.

