Acute water shortage hits Sabarimala pilgrims hard at Nilakkal base camp

SABARIMALA: An acute shortage of water at Nilakkal base camp caused difficulties to Sabarimala pilgrims who arrived here on the first day of the Malayalam month of Kanni on Monday. The absence of water in public taps and the closure of toilets in a majority of toilet complexes compounded the hardship of pilgrims on their way to and return from darshan at the Ayyappa temple.

While the government declared Nilakkal as the pilgrim base camp in consultation with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in the wake of damage caused by the flood at Pampa-Nilakkal, the authorities failed to initiate measures to meet the basic facilities, especially to ensure potable water and meet other primary needs.

Of the total 500 toilets at the Nilakkal base camp, hardly half a dozen are open to pilgrims. Contractors have been closing them down for want of water, leaving long queues in front of the toilets in the morning.

With hardly 45 days left for the beginning of the 2018-19 pilgrimage season, the present shortage of water strikes a warning bell for the upcoming season.

“We faced great difficulty for our basic needs at Nilakkal,” said Paliswami, the leader of the 45-member team from Chennai. Vendors are allegedly levying higher prices for bottled water.

The Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham (ABASS) has urged the TDB and the Kerala Water Authority to put into effect an immediate and permanent solution to the acute water shortage at base camp.

TDB president A Padmakumar said measures will be taken to resolve water shortage at the camp. Padmakumar said the TDB Maramath authorities were asked to initiate immediate measures to find an urgent solution to the water shortage.

Rs 25.46 cr estimate for rebuilding Pampa

Kochi: The TDB on Monday informed the High Court that Tata Projects Ltd (TPL) has submitted an estimate of I25.46 crore for rebuilding Pampa. TPL has already conducted an inspection and engineers are preparing an action plan. In fact, TPL has already commenced desilting work in Pampa. The company placed the estimate before the TDB for its consideration.

The HC asked whether the state government has engaged any expert team to assess TPL’s estimate. The TDB has also sought the HC’s nod to remove and use the sand piled up on the banks of Pampa after the flood. The depth of the Pampa river had been reduced considerably due to the sand deposit. However, the Forest Department is not giving permission to keep the sand taken from the river anywhere near Pampa, it said.