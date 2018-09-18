Home States Kerala

Acute water shortage hits Sabarimala pilgrims hard at Nilakkal base camp

Of the total 500 toilets at the Nilakkal base camp, hardly half a dozen are open to pilgrims.

Published: 18th September 2018 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

By P T Mohanan Pillai
Express News Service

SABARIMALA: An acute shortage of water at Nilakkal base camp caused difficulties to Sabarimala pilgrims who arrived here on the first day of the Malayalam month of Kanni on Monday. The absence of water in public taps and the closure of toilets in a majority of toilet complexes compounded the hardship of pilgrims on their way to and return from darshan at the Ayyappa temple.

While the government declared Nilakkal as the pilgrim base camp in consultation with the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) in the wake of damage caused by the flood at Pampa-Nilakkal, the authorities failed to initiate measures to meet the basic facilities, especially to ensure potable water and meet other primary needs.

Of the total 500 toilets at the Nilakkal base camp, hardly half a dozen are open to pilgrims. Contractors have been closing them down for want of water, leaving long queues in front of the toilets in the morning.
With hardly 45 days left for the beginning of the 2018-19 pilgrimage season, the present shortage of water strikes a warning bell for the upcoming season.

“We faced great difficulty for our basic needs at Nilakkal,” said Paliswami, the leader of the 45-member team from Chennai. Vendors are allegedly levying higher prices for bottled water.

The Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sangham (ABASS) has urged the TDB and the Kerala Water Authority to put into effect an immediate and permanent solution to the acute water shortage at base camp.
TDB president A Padmakumar said measures will be taken to resolve water shortage at the camp. Padmakumar said the TDB Maramath authorities were asked to initiate immediate measures to find an urgent solution to the water shortage.

Rs 25.46 cr estimate for rebuilding Pampa

Kochi: The TDB on Monday informed the High Court that Tata Projects Ltd (TPL) has submitted an estimate of I25.46 crore for rebuilding Pampa. TPL has already conducted an inspection and engineers are preparing an action plan. In fact, TPL has already commenced desilting work in Pampa. The company placed the estimate before the TDB for its consideration.

The HC asked whether the state government has engaged any expert team to assess TPL’s estimate. The TDB has also sought the HC’s nod to remove and use the sand piled up on the banks of Pampa after the flood. The depth of the Pampa river had been reduced considerably due to the sand deposit. However, the Forest Department is not giving permission to keep the sand taken from the river anywhere near Pampa, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Water shortage Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo