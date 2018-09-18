Kerala floods one month after: Damaged equipment flood workshops in Alangad

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

ALANGAD: Rajesh, an electrical equipment technician, has been working overnight for a month now in Alangad. He has around 500 electric motors piled up in his shop. Almost 300 of them are from houses, the rest are from various plants. He sees customers coming to him even now with complaints in their electrical appliances which were submerged in floodwater. Almost all businesses, including electrical shops and workshops, were underwater and they are yet to start functioning. The few establishments that escaped nature’s fury are now flooded with damaged equipment.

Having been a technician for the past 25 years, Rajesh never had to deal with so many customers before. “The situation is miserable,” he said.“Most of them don’t even have the money to get the appliances repaired. I had asked many people who called on me to dry the equipment in the sun after opening it with a spanner and a screwdriver if they can do it rather than leaving it at my shop which I keep open till midnight these days. I am hard pressed for time and energy.”