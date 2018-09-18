Home States Kerala

Kerala floods one month after: How can government issue order ‘in the form of compulsion’, asks High Court

The court also pointed out that commanded or imposed collection of the fund may amount to ‘extortion’.

Published: 18th September 2018 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2018 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Coming down heavily on the state government order directing all its employees to donate their one month’s salary to Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), the Kerala High Court on Monday orally asked: “how the executive can issue such an order in the form of ‘compulsion’?”.

The court also pointed out that commanded or imposed the collection of the fund may amount to ‘extortion’.

A Division Bench comprising Justice P R Ramachandran Menon and Justice Devan Ramachandran made the observation while considering the petition filed by Travancore Devaswom Board Employees Front General Secretary J Gangadharan Pillai, challenging the TDB decision.

The Board issued an order directing to deduct amounts from salary and festival allowances of all the employees to donate to the fund.
The petitioner’s counsellor K R Sunil submitted compulsory deduction of salary without any prior notice is illegal. Donating fund is a voluntary act, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
High Court Distress relief fund Government employees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out in a multi-storied wholesale Bagree market at Burrabazar in Kolkata Sunday Sept 16 2018. | PTI
Huge fire in Bagri Market of Kolkata
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File | PTI)
Celebrating PM Modi's birthday as 'Sewa Diwas' across country: Piyush Goyal
Gallery
Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju, who excelled in Malayalam cinema as a villain, comedian and in character roles, passed away in Kochi on Monday, 17 September 2018. He was 68. Here are a few iconic roles of the actor. (Photo | EPS)
Iconic characters played by late Malayalam actor Captain Raju
Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived at Juventus amid great pomp and ceremony following a USD 117 million deal from Real Madrid, had not opened his account for the Serie A giants in three appearances. However, in Sunday's Serie A clash against Sassuolo, Ronaldo showed why he is among the greats of the game. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo opens his Juventus account with two goals in win against Sassuolo