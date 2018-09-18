Home States Kerala

Kerala floods one month after: Kudumbashree loan scheme undermined by government, says VD Satheesan

Satheesan further alleged that though banks have announced moratoriums on loan repayment the beneficiaries of the Kudumbashree loan have to start repayments from next month.

Published: 18th September 2018

By Express News Service

KOCHI: KPCC vice-president V D Satheesan MLA on Monday alleged the state government had sabotaged the interest-free Resurgent Kerala Loan Scheme (RKLS) 2018 to the flood victims by insisting on unnecessary conditions.

“The maximum amount to be disbursed to neighbourhood groups is Rs 10 lakh. If the neighbourhood group had availed a loan earlier, this will also come under the new loan. Majority of the neighbourhood groups have already taken loans at an interest rate of four per cent from various banks. The flood victims have to pay nine per cent interest rate,” he told reporters here.

Satheesan further alleged though banks have announced moratoriums on loan repayment the beneficiaries of the Kudumbashree loan have to start repayments from next month.

“Several of the flood victims are not Kudumbashree members. It is highly deplorable the banks in a state like Kerala, which is quite investment-friendly, are not extending any assistance during this tough time. The nationalised, scheduled and new generation banks should support the flood victims,” he said. He urged the government to come out with the data on the inflow and outflow of water from the dams, the power generated and the number of generators which functioned between August 14-18. “The KSEB also should make it clear what technical assistance it had provided to gatekeepers who opened the dams,” he said.

